10 under $10

1 SPOOKtacular Night Market and Street Fair – 5 p.m. on Friday, 303 E. Spokane Ave., Coeur d’Alene. A pre-halloween costume party and night market featuring family-friendly booths, live music and food trucks organized by the Wavy Bunch. For information, visit the Wavy Bunch on Facebook or contact alenahorowitz@hotmail.com. Admission: FREE

2 Apres Moi, Le Deluge – 7 p.m. on Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Apres Moi, Le Deluge visits the Lucky You Lounge with Threar, Hemwick and Gotu Gotu. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit luckyyoulounge.com or call (206) 499-9173. Admission: $5

3 No Clue – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players put their own comedic spin on “everyone’s favorite macabre guessing game.” Starting with cues from the crowd, the show is all improvised and rated for general audiences. To secure a reservation, visit bluedoortheatre.com/no-clue. For information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

4 No Soap, Radio – 8 p.m. on Friday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. No Soap, Radio visits the Big Dipper with TheWorst and Roderick Bambino. For information, visit bigdipperevents.com or call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $8

5 Spokane Farmers’ Market – 8 a.m. on Saturday, Spokane Farmers Market, 20 W. Fifth Ave. A weekly market featuring products locally grown, baked or wild-harvested. The market will run every Saturday through Oct. 29. For information, visit spokanefarmersmarket.org or call (509) 995-0182. Admission: FREE

6 “Voices, Vibrance, Vision” – 10 a.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Liberty Gallery, 402 W. Main Ave. Local artists Shantell Jackson and Tracy Poindexter-Canton present a collection of original works inspired by contemporary Black literature. Displayed in the Liberty Gallery accessible through Auntie’s Bookstore, the exhibit can be viewed Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Oct. 29. For information, visit potteryplaceplus.com/liberty-gallery. Admission: FREE

7 Kurt Madison and Roger Ralston – daily, Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main Ave. A collection of new and recent original works by Roger Ralston and “new discrete sculptural objects made of found weathered wood and additional materials” by Kurt Madison. Gallery hours are noon-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For information, visit sapgallery.com or contact saranacartprojects@gmail.com. Admission: FREE

8 Green Bluff Craft Fair – 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Green Bluff Grange, 9809 E. Greenbluff Road, Colbert. The Green Bluff Grange hosts an arts and crafts fair during Green Bluff’s annual Harvest Festival. For information, visit festivalnet.com and search “Green Bluff Harvest Festival Craft Faire.” Admission: FREE

9 “Clue” – 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. “Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for dinner, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the bodies pile up.” Rated PG. 94 minuets. Directed by Jonathan Lynn. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $5

10 EWU Music Faculty Concert – Noon Wednesday, Eastern Washington University, Music Building Recital Hall, 119 Music Building, Cheney. Members of the EWU music faculty perform a recital. (509) 359-2241 or www.ewu.edu/cahss/fine-performing-arts/music/events/. Admission: FREE