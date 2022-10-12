The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 52° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Natalie Thompson lifts Ridgeline girls soccer; Shadle Park boys XC win GSL 2A

Oct. 12, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:21 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 2 (OT): Samantha Mudge scored in the 88th minute and the Bullpups (11-2, 7-0) edged the visiting Tigers (11-3, 5-2) in overtime. G-Prep’s Ava Felice tied it in the 78th minute to force overtime.

Ridgeline 3, Ferris 0: Natalie Thompson scored two second-half goals and the visiting Falcons (8-3, 4-3) beat the Saxons (2-9, 1-6).

Mt. Spokane 8, Central Valley 2: Bre Koscielski scored a hat trick and the visiting Wildcats (8-3, 5-2) beat the Bears (0-11, 0-7). Kami Ellis added two goals and an assist for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 1, University 0 (SO): Teryn Gardner scored the clincher in the 14th round and the Panthers (10-3, 5-2) edged the Titans (9-4, 4-3) 11-10 in a shootout. Aubree Carpenter made nine saves in regulation for University.

Cheney 4, North Central 1: Ellie Fisk scored early, Grace Grumbly added a second-half goal and the Blackhawks (7-7, 3-4) beat the Wolfpack (3-6, 1-6). Kiah Klauss made five saves for Cheney.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 13, Gonzaga Prep 2: Riley Kincaid finished 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBIs and the Wildcats (11-4 8-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (6-8, 5-7). Grace Shirley went 2 for 2 for G-Prep.

Boys cross country

Shadle Park 27, West Valley 28; Shadle Park 17, Clarkston 46; West Valley 18, Clarkston 45: At Shadle Park. 1, Luke Hammond (SP) 17:07. 2, Tony Belko (WV) 17;12. 3, Abraham Little (SP) 17:45.

Shadle Park clinched the GSL 2A championship.

Pullman 17, East Valley 36: At Plantes Ferry. 1, Leonardo Hoffman (Pul) 17:39. 2, Peter Jobson (Pul) 18:12. 3, Raul Najera (Pul) 18:13.

Girls cross county

West Valley 17, Shadle Park 45: 1, Roxanne Fredericksen (WV) 19:38. 2, Hadassah Duff (WV) 20:40. 3, Quincy Andrews (WV) 20:53.

West Valley clinched the GSL 2A championship.

East Valley 17, Rogers 43; East Valley 24, Pullman 33; Pullman 19, Rogers 42: 1, Logan Hofstee (EV) 18:16. 2, Abby Crossley (EV) 20:05. 3, Abigail Hulst (Pul) 20:13.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories