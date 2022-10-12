Prep roundup: Natalie Thompson lifts Ridgeline girls soccer; Shadle Park boys XC win GSL 2A
Oct. 12, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:21 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Girls soccer
Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 2 (OT): Samantha Mudge scored in the 88th minute and the Bullpups (11-2, 7-0) edged the visiting Tigers (11-3, 5-2) in overtime. G-Prep’s Ava Felice tied it in the 78th minute to force overtime.
Ridgeline 3, Ferris 0: Natalie Thompson scored two second-half goals and the visiting Falcons (8-3, 4-3) beat the Saxons (2-9, 1-6).
Mt. Spokane 8, Central Valley 2: Bre Koscielski scored a hat trick and the visiting Wildcats (8-3, 5-2) beat the Bears (0-11, 0-7). Kami Ellis added two goals and an assist for Mt. Spokane.
Mead 1, University 0 (SO): Teryn Gardner scored the clincher in the 14th round and the Panthers (10-3, 5-2) edged the Titans (9-4, 4-3) 11-10 in a shootout. Aubree Carpenter made nine saves in regulation for University.
Cheney 4, North Central 1: Ellie Fisk scored early, Grace Grumbly added a second-half goal and the Blackhawks (7-7, 3-4) beat the Wolfpack (3-6, 1-6). Kiah Klauss made five saves for Cheney.
Slowpitch softball
Mt. Spokane 13, Gonzaga Prep 2: Riley Kincaid finished 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBIs and the Wildcats (11-4 8-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (6-8, 5-7). Grace Shirley went 2 for 2 for G-Prep.
Boys cross country
Shadle Park 27, West Valley 28; Shadle Park 17, Clarkston 46; West Valley 18, Clarkston 45: At Shadle Park. 1, Luke Hammond (SP) 17:07. 2, Tony Belko (WV) 17;12. 3, Abraham Little (SP) 17:45.
Shadle Park clinched the GSL 2A championship.
Pullman 17, East Valley 36: At Plantes Ferry. 1, Leonardo Hoffman (Pul) 17:39. 2, Peter Jobson (Pul) 18:12. 3, Raul Najera (Pul) 18:13.
Girls cross county
West Valley 17, Shadle Park 45: 1, Roxanne Fredericksen (WV) 19:38. 2, Hadassah Duff (WV) 20:40. 3, Quincy Andrews (WV) 20:53.
West Valley clinched the GSL 2A championship.
East Valley 17, Rogers 43; East Valley 24, Pullman 33; Pullman 19, Rogers 42: 1, Logan Hofstee (EV) 18:16. 2, Abby Crossley (EV) 20:05. 3, Abigail Hulst (Pul) 20:13.
