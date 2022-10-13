From staff reports

Crime prevention panel set

A Crime Prevention Conference featuring local law enforcement officials, attorneys and judges will be held 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the basement of the Public Works Building at 1206 W. Broadway Ave.

The speakers will address the issues of crime, courts and jails. The scheduled speakers include Liberty Lake Police Chief Damon Simmons, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, Cheney Police Chief John Hensley, Airway Heights Police Chief Brad Richmond and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Other speakers include Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Preston McCollam, defense attorney Colin Charbonneau and Spokane County Superior Court judges Tony Hazel and Timothy Fennessy.

The format of the free evening is a moderated panel discussion and questions from the audience will not be allowed. Seating in the room is limited and the doors will be locked at 6 p.m.

GU to host Pulitzer winner

Chamarro human rights lawyer and Gonzaga alum, Julian Aguon is presenting GU’s Distinguished Alumni Lecture on ThursdayOct. 13 at 4 p.m. in the Hemmingson Ballroom at Gonzaga University.

Julian will share reflections from his new book “No Country for Eight Spot Butterflies” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Unity Multicultural Education Center and the recent launch of Gonzaga’s Alumni of Color Community.

For more information about Julian and his accolades, visit bit.ly/3RKo6N2.

Kettle event helpers sought

The Salvation Army is looking for local businesses to participate in its annual Corporate Kettle Kickoff on Nov. 15, 16 and 17.

The kickoff event marks the start of the Salvation Army’s annual red kettle donation drive to raise money for families who need assistance at Christmas. Volunteers ring bells outside of local businesses to encourage people to make donations into the kettles.

Businesses that sign up for a day or a four-hour shift during the kickoff weekend will be eligible for a Golden Bell award given out at the Celebration the Season Bash set for Nov. 18 at the Centennial Hotel. The bash includes guest speaker Anton Watson of the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team. There will also be dinner, prizes and ugly sweaters.

For more information about the kickoff or the bash, call (509) 329-2740.

Bridge to Brunch Saturday

MultiCare will host its annual Bridge to Brunch 5K run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The event benefits the MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation, a nonprofit that helps support patients in Eastern Washington, Idaho and Montana. The cost of the event is $35 for adults and $10 for those ages 5-17. It’s free for children 4 and younger.

Those who walk, run or jog the course will receive a waffle breakfast and a beanie after the race . Winners will receive prizes. There will also be vendors, live music and a mimosa tent.

Those participating are encouraged to put pictures of themselves on social media with the hashtag #BridgeToBrunch22. Visit www.multicare.org/bridge-to-brunch to register.

Big Brothers, Sisters needed

Hundreds of kids in Spokane County are in need of mentors, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest is pushing to recruit 500 new mentors through a MentorUp! Initiative.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters, mentoring has been shown to improve self-esteem, educational expectations, social competence and future aspirations. It has also been shown to reduce risky behaviors in youth. The organization is teaming up with Communities in School, a nonprofit organization in 21 schools in Spokane County to provide support for students.

There are a wide variety of mentoring opportunities with flexible schedules. For more information on how to sign up, visit www.volunteerspokane.org/mentorup.

Fire escape plan urged

Fire Prevention Week continues through Saturday and the Fire and Life Safety Educators of the Inland Empire Fire Chief are encouraging people to create an escape plan to use in case there is a fire in their home.

Spokane Valley Fire Department Scott Crawford said families should pick an outside meeting place where they can gather after evacuating. It can be a big tree across the street or the neighbor’s mailbox. “Any spot that is a safe distance from your home where everyone can meet and be accounted for after they’ve safely left the house,” Crawford said.

Each home is different, so each fire escape plan needs to be different. The emphasis should be on leaving the home quickly. “Fires grow much faster today than when Fire Prevention Week began due to different materials in our homes,” Spokane County Fire District 10 Deputy Chief Nick Henry said.

Homes should have smoke alarms outside every bedroom and on every level. Windows should be unobstructed in case they need to be used for evacuation. Families should have a practice fire drill twice a year so everyone knows what to do if a fire alarm sounds.

Compiled by Nina Culver and Skylynne McCaughey.