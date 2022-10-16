Former Gonzaga standout Brandon Clarke lands four-year, $52 million contract extension with Memphis

Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney and Otto Porter Jr battle for a rebound with the Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke in the first quarter of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Bay Area News Group)

Brandon Clarke, who has been dependable off the bench and as a spot starter in three NBA seasons, has agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis had until Monday to extend Clarke’s rookie scale contract or he would have become an restricted free agent after following the season. Clarke’s new deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies moved up to take the former Gonzaga standout with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 draft. The 6-foot-8 forward earned NBA All-Rookie first-team honors after averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 2020. He made nearly 62 percent from the field, including 36 percent on 3-pointers, and 76 percent at the free-throw line.

Clarke averaged 10.3 and 5.6 boards in his second season and 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds last year in just 19.5 minutes. He made a career-high 66.6 percent of his 2-point attempts last season.

Clarke, 26, saw increased playing time in last year’s playoffs and responded by averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds, including 3.1 offensive boards, in 24.7 minutes. He’s made 21 starts in 181 career games.

The springy forward transferred to Gonzaga after playing two seasons at San Jose State. After sitting out one season under transfer rules, Clarke had a monster junior season, earning third-team AP All-America honors and helping the Zags reach the 2019 Elite Eight.

He made 70.5 percent of his 2-point attempts and averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Clarke shattered the school’s single-season block record with 117.