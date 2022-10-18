The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Oct. 18, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:17 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS / NLCS

1:35 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego Fox 28

4:37 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston TBS

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Memphis ESPN

7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix ESPN

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Appalachian State ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Florida TNT

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle TNT

Soccer, men’s

11:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Chelsea USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS / NLCS

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

