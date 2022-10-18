On the Air
Oct. 18, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:17 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS / NLCS
1:35 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego Fox 28
4:37 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston TBS
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Memphis ESPN
7 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix ESPN
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Appalachian State ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Florida TNT
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle TNT
Soccer, men’s
11:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford vs. Chelsea USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS / NLCS
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
