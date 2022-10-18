Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeffery L. Lanning and Patricia C. Payne, both of Spokane.

Taylor C. Carpenter and Cheyenne C. Rose, both of Spokane Valley.

Liam P. Stokes and Natalie M. Haskell, both of Nampa, Idaho.

Bryce J. Vanhook, of Spokane Valley, and Yashira M. Rodriguez, of Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.

Connor A. Skidmore and Alexis S. Pritchett, both of Minneapolis.

Cody W. Webb, of Deer Park, and D’Anna R. Thornton, of Post Falls.

Jesse M. Smith and Kaileigh A. Wyll, both of Post Falls.

Patrick J. Perry and Kiffen W. Overbay, both of Airway Heights.

Damon G. Niemela, of Kalispell and Savanna L. Martin, of Columbia Falls, Mont.

Christopher R. Peters and Janice M. Story, both of Spokane.

Benjamin W. Cordell and Rachel E. Wier, both of Chattaroy.

Carlos F. Santos and Ambrelle C. Coy, both of Spokane.

Richard A. Shelton and Tanya D. M. Spaulding, both of Spokane Valley.

Cory T. Brooks, of Kalispell, and Esther A. Mwabulanga, of Spokane Valley.

Michael A. Gonzalez and Kathleen J. P. Semler, both of Spokane Valley.

Mathew C. Zacher and Chelsea C. Dougherty, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Anne L. Thurman v. Amber Pichette, restitution of premises.

Sherwin-Williams Company v. VK Painting LLC, money claimed owed.

American Family Insurance Company v. Ryan M. Ahearn, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Alfred Perry v. Samantha Christman, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

American Family Insurance Company v. Jennifer Powell Hicks, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Gerald W. Simchuk v. Cameron F. Merris, Affordable Roofing Solutions LLC, complaint for damages.

Robinhood Construction LLC v. Arise Construction LLC, complaint.

Hydi Gale v. Natasha Farnum, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wikstrom, Taylor A. and Jared N.

Kochergin, Liliya and Igor S.

Reagan, Dominque H. and Kendrick, Zachary T.

Goss, Edward D. and Kelly A.

Dobson, Rebecca S. and Forrest T.

Liwanag, Mary K. J. and Rolando G.

Stahm, Hedge and Slattum, Melissa

Legal separations granted

Vazquez, Sarah and Brown, Kevin

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Justin R. Harris, also known as Justin R. W. Harris, 44; 10.5 months in jail with credit given for 116 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault.

Leonard J. L. Woodard, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and reckless driving.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Robert C. Kay, 34; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Charles D. Agte, 50; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Krystal L. Wilson, 35; $900 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.