Kraken erase two-goal deficit, fall in overtime to St. Louis Blues

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The Seattle Kraken picked themselves up after letting the St. Louis Blues jump ahead by two goals and took it to overtime Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

There the Blues’ Justin Faulk scored 2:10 in, securing a 4-3 victory for the visitors.

The Kraken picked up a point in the standings.

Forward Ryan Donato, who was a healthy scratch in the Kraken’s last game against the Carolina Hurricanes, was sprung for a breakaway by Brandon Tanev midway through the second period with Seattle trailing 3-1. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington stretched his foot to the goal post and stopped the initial attempt.

Donato hit the ice, helped along by St. Louis defender Colton Parayko, who also accidentally whipped the stick out of Binnington’s hands. From behind the net, Donato watched the puck scissor between Binnington’s feet. When it emerged, he poked at it twice, pushing it into the net on the second attempt.

A secondary assist was added later, giving 18-year-old rookie Shane Wright his first NHL point in his third game. He played 6:36 through regulation.

Later in the period, Oliver Bjorkstrand won a faceoff back to Alex Wennberg, who handed the puck off to defenseman Adam Larsson just inside the blue line. Larsson’s long-distance shot deflected off the stick of St. Louis’ Torey Krug, who smashed the traitorous thing on the goal post in disgust.

Seattle’s Will Borgen tied the game with his first goal of the season. Wennberg was waiting behind the net to pass the puck along to the defenseman, who put it off Binnington, the far post and in.

The Kraken allowed two goals to the Hurricanes in the minute and a half after closing their deficit to a goal on Monday. They allowed two more quick response goals Wednesday. The Blues’ Brayden Schenn scored 1:04 after Borgen did following a turnover right behind goaltender Martin Jones. Seventeen seconds after that, Schenn found Faulk, who ducked his cover and went in with a step on Vince Dunn.

The teams traded prime scoring chances in the first period. When the puck left Carson Soucy’s stick on the one-timer, Binnington’s skate was close to parallel with the far post. He slid all the way across the crease and caught it in the crook of his leg pad.

At the other end, Jones made a windmill save to deny Brandon Saad, who had been lurking alone near the goal waiting for a rebound.