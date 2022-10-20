Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Fabian Neumeier and Emily C. Jacobsen, both of Spokane.

Simon R. Williams and Carolyn N. Ward, both of Spokane.

John T. E. Clark, of Newport, Wash., and Amber L. Duncan, of Clayton.

Terry A. Clark and Jessica R. Jackson, both of Veradale.

Timothy L. Laughlin and Makenzie A. Reid, both of Spokane.

Dewayne R. Wynecoop and Destiny M. Bonser, both of Veradale.

Jorden W. Littlejohn and Payton S. Williams, both of Mead.

Coleman W. G. Gunion and Ava R. Vonbrethorst, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin N. Louik and Marcella L. Bertram, both of Spokane.

William E. Wilson and Aretina C. Trepczyk, both of Spokane.

James M. Hooper and Krista L. Colvin, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Jennifer Crownover, restitution of premises.

Soraya Hanson v. Freddy Milne, restitution of premises.

Spokane Ironwood LLC v. Paine Hamblen LLP, complaint.

Brent Parrish v. Michael Jackson, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Helm, Benjamin H. and Peggy L.

Ronan, Collin L. and Patricia C.

Samek, Meredy L. and Matthew V.

Bransford, Christopher J. and Garren, Camie L.

Brown, Nona K. and Derek S.

Sorensen, Brianne F. and Auston J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Kevin M. Reid, 37; six months in jail with credit given for six months served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation.

Keishia R. Kulczyk, 31; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Alfredo H. Garcia, also known as Alfredo H. Im, 33; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jesse D. Holman, 19; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and attempted taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Bobby R. Burks, 39; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Lee R. McNutt, 40; six months in jail with credit given for six months served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

David P. Smith, 61; 22 months in prison with credit given for 185 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, violation of order and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Mitchell D. Salvage, 31; $1,200 in restitution, 125 days in jail with credit given for 125 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Aarion C. O’Neal, 29; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading to two counts of violation of order, two counts of residential burglary and second-degree robbery.

Michael R. Verhaag, 32; two months in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Connor P. Muma, 22; three months in jail with credit given for 37 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree negligent driving.

Judge John O. Cooney

Nathan R. Nash, 39; 14 years in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree rape and second-degree rape.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jesse W. Norris, 31; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Dalen A. Smith, 33; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Christopher C. Caruso, 34; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Brandon M. Edwards, 22; 20 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Shannon Sherwood, 24; $2,000 in restitution, 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Elias A. Curtis, 20; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Chad A. Delay, 28; 26 days in jail, obstructing an officer and false statement.

Crissy A. Gonzales, 37; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Daniel S. McFadden, 35; 30 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kendra M. Mitchell, 26; 27 days in jail, theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Susann S. Lopez, 33; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Beltaine D. Kozlowski, 67 days in jail with credit given for 67 days served, fourth-degree assault and interference with reporting domestic violence.

Chad D. Overmire, 48; 71 days in jail with credit given for 71 days served, no-contact order violation.

Lonnie H. Shaver, 50; 71 days in jail with credit given for 71 days served, no-contact order violation.

Calvin L. Stephens, Jr., 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.