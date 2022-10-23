The Dirt: Building permit approved for $17.3 million Green Acres Distribution Center in Spokane Valley

Panattoni Development Co. is moving forward with plans for a large industrial warehouse in Spokane Valley’s northeast industrial area.

Panattoni, along with real estate investment firm PCCP LLC, is building the 192,000-square-foot Green Acres Distribution Center at 17710 E. Euclid Ave.

The city approved a $17.3 million building permit for the project earlier this month. Panattoni and PCCP submitted a predevelopment application for the project in June.

“We believe this facility will provide state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution product in a market that consists predominantly of older assets that lack the modern features desired by today’s users,” Dorian Farhang, senior vice president with PCCP, said in a statement.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Greenacres Gypsum & Lime owns the more than 9-acre site where the distribution center will be built.

Potential tenants have not been confirmed for the distribution center, Darcie Giacchetto, a spokeswoman for Panattoni and PCCP, said in an email.

Tenant demand for industrial commercial space in Spokane County has been brisk with the vacancy rate dropping to 2.8% in 2021, compared with 3.2% a year prior, according to an NAI Black market report.

“Green Acres Distribution Center is an important addition to the market in our view,” Donnie Belk, development manager for Panattoni Development, said in a statement.

“The new facility will offer a product type that is scarce in Spokane where demand remains high for distribution.”

Panattoni, an international real estate company headquartered in Newport Beach, California, specializes in industrial, office and construction projects. It has 46 offices in the United States, Europe and Canada, according to the company’s website.

The firm’s development portfolio includes multiple Amazon projects nationwide, including the e-commerce giant’s fulfillment center in Spokane Valley’s northeast industrial area.

PCCP LLC, which focuses on commercial real estate and equity investments, has more than $20 billion in assets under management.

It has offices in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The Green Acres Distribution Center is slated to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.

Hotstart Thermal Management adding space to existing

manufacturing facility

Hotstart Thermal Management is expanding its manufacturing facility in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane-based company filed a predevelopment application with the city to build a 30,000-square-foot addition to the north side of its existing 170,000-square-foot headquarters at 5723 E. Alki Ave.

The addition, which is estimated to cost between $3 million and $4 million, will be used for warehouse and production space, according to the application.

Spokane-based Romr Architects is the project architect.

Hotstart was not immediately available for comment on its expansion.

The company designs and manufactures thermal management systems. The company was founded in 1942 to develop a product to keep school bus engines warm while reducing idling in the winter.

Hotstart’s products are used on trucks, machinery, ships, gas compressors and emergency generators nationwide.

Car wash to occupy former Burger King site in Spokane ValleyA building formerly occupied by Burger King could be demolished to make way for a new car wash in Spokane Valley.

Fresno, California-based Bottom Line Developers filed a predevelopment application with the city to raze the former Burger King and build a 5,400-square-foot Surf-Thru Express Car Wash at 2120 N. Argonne Road.

The automated car wash will include queuing lanes and vacuum stations.

The project is estimated to cost $3 million, according to the application.

Vermeltfoort Architects Inc. is designing the car wash.

Surf-Thru Express Car Wash is an eco-friendly express car wash with 30 locations in California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Arizona, according to its website.

The company’s proposed Spokane Valley car wash would be its first in Washington.