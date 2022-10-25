No one won massive Powerball jackpot. Now $700 million prize is among the largest ever

By Helena Wegner Charlotte Observer

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million after another drawing day ended in no grand prize wins.

Winning white balls during the Monday, Oct. 24, drawing included: 18, 23, 35, 45, 54. The red Powerball number was 16.

The jackpot has been climbing since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania winner scored the $206.9 million jackpot, according to a Powerball news release.

Since then, there have been 35 drawings without a jackpot winner.

Now the jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The No. 1 largest jackpot in history reached $1.586 billion with winners from California, Tennessee and Florida claiming the prize on Jan. 13, 2016.

But there’s still a chance for a winner during the Wednesday, drawing.

And there were smaller wins on Monday. A player from Texas landed $1 million by matching all five white balls.

Powerball tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales cutoff times vary from state to state.

Drawings happen Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, and the national lottery game costs $2 to play.

This year, there have been four other Powerball jackpot winners. California and Wisconsin winners split a $632.6 million jackpot win on Jan. 5, while a Connecticut player won the $185.3 million jackpot on Feb. 14.

Then an Arizona winner hit the $473.1 million jackpot on April 27, and a player in Vermont won $366.7 million on June 29.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.