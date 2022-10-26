The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 38° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Oct. 26, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:24 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Brooklyn NBATV

7 p.m.: Miami at Golden State NBATV

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina State ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Southern Miss ESPN2

7 p.m.: Utah at Washington State FS1

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay Prime

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: DP World: Portugal Masters Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Football, college

5 p.m.: Utah at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: GSL: North Central vs. Rogers 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.