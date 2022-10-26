On the Air
Oct. 26, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:24 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Brooklyn NBATV
7 p.m.: Miami at Golden State NBATV
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina State ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Louisiana at Southern Miss ESPN2
7 p.m.: Utah at Washington State FS1
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay Prime
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Portugal Masters Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Football, college
5 p.m.: Utah at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: GSL: North Central vs. Rogers 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
