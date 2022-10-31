On the air
Mon., Oct. 31, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:03 p.m.: World Series Game 4: Houston at Philadelphia FOX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix TNT
Basketball, College Men
7 p.m.: Exhibition: Western Oregon at Arizona Pac-12
7 p.m.: Exhibition: Alaska-Fairbanks at Washington Pac-12WA
Football, College
4 p.m.: Ball State at Kent State ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Ohio ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Seattle at Calgary Root
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: World Series Game 4: Houston at Philadelphia 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
