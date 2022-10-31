Spocon ends its run in 2022 with one final hoorah

SpoCon attendee Tom Craig takes a seat for the convention’s opening ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28 in Spokane. Craig recommended fans of SpoCon who are looking for conventions to fill its absence look to RadCon in the Tri-Cities and MisCon in Missoula. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

SpoCon returns to the Davenport Hotel for one final weekend of gaming, art, cosplay, dance, panel discussions and all things geek starting on Friday and ending on Sunday.

Unlike most large “cons” that book celebrities with thousands of fans in attendance, Spocon has a more approachable, mom-and-pop feel.

“Comicons and stuff like that, you don’t really get much of a chance like that to meet the professionals,” said longtime event organizer Edgar Lincoln. They’ll be at a panel or at a signing and you can get a brief moment there. Whereas with this, you can.”

This year’s headliner is Dragon Dronet, a propmaster and costume maker who has worked on films such as “Batman & Robin,” “The Chronicles of Riddick,” “Total Recall” and films in the Star Trek franchise.

The con will be loaded with more than 100 scheduled events from Friday through Sunday, such as a “Masquerade” costume contest, Dungeons & Dragons sessions and author readings.

“Come early and check it out. There’s literally too much to describe,” Lincoln said.

Event organizers said that the convention, which has been running since 2007, will end in 2022 due to decreasing attendance and burnout among organizers.