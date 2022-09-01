Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle arrested on Jan. 6 charges

By Spencer S. Hsu and Rachel Weiner Washington Post

An attorney for the Oath Keepers who was with the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested Thursday in Texas on charges related to the attack on Congress, federal prosecutors announced.

Kellye SoRelle, 43, was arrested in Junction, Texas, and is to make an initial appearance Thursday afternoon before a federal judge in Austin, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Washington. In an indictment returned Wednesday, SoRelle was charged with four offenses - conspiracy, obstruction of a federal proceeding, tampering with documents and misdemeanor trespassing in a restricted building or grounds - prosecutors said.

An attorney for SoRelle could not immediately be reached for comment.

A bare-bones, three-page indictment alleges that SoRelle in December 2020 and January 2021 “did knowingly combine, conspire, Confederate, and agree with other persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, that is, Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote.”

The charging paper accuses SoRelle of aiding and abetting others to do the same on Jan. 6, 2021, and of persuading others to withhold or destroy records.

In past court filings, federal prosecutors have cast SoRelle as a close adviser at key moments to Rhodes, one of about 20 alleged leaders or members of two right-wing extremist groups who face the historically rare charge of seditious conspiracy. The charge accuses Oath Keepers and Proud Boys associates of conspiring to use force to oppose the authority of the federal government as well as to oppose the lawful transfer of power to President Joe Biden in attacking the U.S. Capitol.

SoRelle was not charged with seditious conspiracy, but with a separate obstruction of an official proceeding count that the government has lodged against other members of those two groups and nearly 300 Jan. 6 defendants overall.

U.S. authorities have alleged that members of the Oath Keepers coordinated travel, equipment and firearms and stashed weapons outside Washington, ready “to answer Rhodes’ call to take up arms at Rhodes’ direction.”

In plea papers, cooperating Oath Keepers defendants have admitted to participating in a group that forced entry through the East Capitol Rotunda doors after marching single file in a stack up the steps wearing camouflage vests, helmets, goggles and Oath Keepers insignia.

Rhodes exchanged numerous calls with a deputy and alleged participants who earlier guarded Roger Stone, and more than a dozen members met up with Rhodes and SoRelle after exiting the Capitol just outside the building at about 4 p.m. that day, according to court filings.

Rhodes and remaining co-defendants have pleaded not guilty, and Rhodes in an interview with The Washington Post in March 2021 said there was no plan to breach the Capitol. He has said the group staged firearms in Northern Virginia in case it was needed as a “quick reaction force” if Trump invoked the Insurrection Act and mobilized armed militia to keep himself in office.

SoRelle also emerged in court filings as a point of contact between Rhodes and Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a leader of the Proud Boys, on the eve of the Jan. 6 breach. Tarrio has been charged with seditious conspiracy along with four lieutenants. Video released in Tarrio’s case by his defense attorneys and U.S. prosecutors traced his movements in Washington, D.C., including his meeting in an underground parking garage with Rhodes on Jan. 5.

That evening Tarrio shook hands and spoke with Rhodes and SoRelle in the Hall of the States Building garage near Capitol Hill. Also present were leaders of two right-wing pro-Trump groups: Joshua Macias, a scheduled speaker the following day, and Bianca Gracia, a Jan. 6 event organizer with White House ties. When Tarrio introduced himself on camera to Rhodes and SoRelle, the camera crew was told to step away and did not capture audio of any substantive discussions in publicly released clips.

At a May bond hearing, Tarrio attorney Nayib Hassan said that Tarrio coincidentally met Rhodes while looking for an attorney to represent him after his arrest by Washington, D.C., police for a separate incident - the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a Washington, D.C., church in December 2020 after a different pro-Trump rally - to which he later pleaded guilty and completed a four-month jail term.

“I just need to talk to her. This guy has a good attorney, and it was a 2A [Second Amendment] attorney who got this guy off,” Tarrio says on camera as he enters the garage, without elaborating.

Separately SoRelle has emerged as Rhodes’s point of contact with other supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Another Oath Keepers defendant this spring made public the transcript of a Nov. 9, 2020, videoconference call in which Rhodes has SoRelle debrief members on “multiple pods working” to challenge Biden’s election victory. SoRelle said those in the pods included the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, QAnon supporters and the legal team of Rudy Giuliani.

As recently as two days ago SoRelle, an active social media commentator, tweeting conspiracy theories aligned with the QAnon movement about the U.S. government, wrote Monday, “Dear government, those within multiple agencies are all trying to destroy you. Every side, you are surrounded by our enemies. We need you to fight for us, not against us.”

The timing of Thursday’s arrest before a long Labor Day weekend comes almost a year after SoRelle said the FBI seized an iPhone from her. A related search warrant stated that investigators are continuing to probe whether Rhodes’s associates conspired to subvert the election results or violate seditious conspiracy laws, as first reported by Mother Jones.

The move came before Rhodes was charged last January and was seen as a milestone in the Justice Department probe of the Capitol siege, which required approval to search communications of an attorney. The approval was required because such searches can scoop up material subject to attorney-client privilege and off-limits to prosecutors because of the bedrock U.S. legal principle that lawyers keep confidential what they are told by their clients.

Prosecutors or a court typically set up a “filter review” by a third-party attorney or lawyers not part of the investigation to go through such materials.

A separate June superseding indictment against Rhodes alleged he aided and abetted the destruction of evidence two days after the Capitol breach by encouraging co-conspirators to delete media, files and communications showing their involvement.