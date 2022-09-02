A 21-year-old man from Addy was killed when a falling branch struck him as he was fighting a 200-acre fire in Pend Oreille County.

Crews said John Anderson did not see the falling snag until it was too late. He suffered a fractured skull and other injuries, making him the first casualty of the fire season.

The injury occurred while Anderson and some 600 other members of the Civilian Conservation Corps worked to put a trench line around the blaze that was near Ruby, located several miles northwest of Omak.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced that he had no objection for certain Republicans being elected to office.

“If there is a good liberal running on the Republican ticket, I would not have the slightest objection to his election,” Roosevelt said. “The good of the country rises above party.”

A posse of ranchers armed with pistols and rifles were searching near Yuba City, Calif., after a man reported his wife had been kidnapped and the bandits were demanding a ransom of $15,000.

William R. Meeks, 55, said two young men abducted his wife and sought compensation that he could not raise. Yuba County Sheriff A. W. Kimerer said the culprits left William R. Meeks tied up in his home and stole his car, which was later found some 12 miles away away in Marysville.