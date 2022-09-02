Menu
Sept. 2, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 2, 2022 at 6:31 p.m.
Baseball
Northwest League: Vancouver at Spokane, 6:35 p.m.
Football
College: Nonconference: Tennessee State at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.; Idaho at Washington State, 6:30; Kent State at Washington, 7:30.
High school: Nonleague: Colville at Rogers, 1 p.m.
Soccer
College men: Nonconference: Rogue vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5 p.m.
College women: Nonconference: Whitworth at Whittier, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Gonzaga Tournament: Gonzaga vs. CSUN, 1 p.m. Comfort Suites Showcase in Brookings, South Dakota: Eastern Washington vs. South Dakota State, 9 a.m. Grand Canyon Tournament in Phoenix: Idaho vs. Santa Clara, 10 a.m.; Idaho vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m. Chicago Invitational: Whitworth vs. St. Olaf, 8:30 a.m.; Whitworth vs. Wisconsin-La Crosse, 1 p.m. CC Spokane Invite at Spokane Falls CC: CC Spokane vs. Everett, North Idaho vs. Whatcom, both 11 a.m.; CC Spokane vs. Rogue, North Idaho vs. Southwestern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
