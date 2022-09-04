Coast Guard: 1 dead, 9 unaccounted for in floatplane crash near Whidbey Island

Seattle Times

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a floatplane crash near Whidbey Island that left one person dead and nine others unaccounted for Sunday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard, the plane crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, with nine adults and one child on board. The plane was traveling from Friday Harbor and en route to Renton when it crashed.

A female’s body has been recovered, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

Officials from South Whidbey Fire and EMS, the Island County Sheriff’s Office, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett Fire Department were also on the scene.

The Coast Guard initially reported the plane had eight adults and one child, but updated the number about three hours later.