Sept. 5, 2022 Updated Mon., Sept. 5, 2022 at 4:54 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:40 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay MLB
4:05 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees TBS
6:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, WNBA Playoffs
5 p.m.: Chicago at Connecticut ESPN2
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle ESPN2
Soccer, Women’s International
3 p.m.: United States vs. Nigeria ESPN2
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
