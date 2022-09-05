The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 84° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Sept. 5, 2022 Updated Mon., Sept. 5, 2022 at 4:54 p.m.

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:40 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay MLB

4:05 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees TBS

6:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root

7:10 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, WNBA Playoffs

5 p.m.: Chicago at Connecticut ESPN2

7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle ESPN2

Soccer, Women’s International

3 p.m.: United States vs. Nigeria ESPN2

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports