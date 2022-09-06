On the Air
Sept. 6, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 6, 2022 at 4:47 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB
1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle Root
5:40 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego FS1
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
