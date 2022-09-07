Canada stabbings suspect Myles Sanderson taken into custody, police say
Sept. 7, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 7, 2022 at 5:17 p.m.
Canadian police said Wednesday they had taken fugitive stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson into custody after a four-day manhunt.
Sanderson, 32, and his brother Damien, 31, were charged with murder in the stabbing attacks on and near a First Nations reserve in Saskatchewan on Sunday that killed 10 people. Damian Sanderson was found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation reserve on Monday.
“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, [Saskacthewan] at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement. “There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation.”
