The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 61° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Sept. 8, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 8, 2022 at 3:33 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks: Playoff Race at Kansas FS1

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Chi. Cubs MLB

5 p.m.: Toronto at Texas or Detroit at Kansas City MLB

6:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle AppleTV+

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf

8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Golf

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Louisville at UCF ESPN2

6 p.m.: Boise State at New Mexico CBSSN

Golf, women’s

1 p.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Noon: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 920-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: Riverside vs. Shadle Park at Union Stadium 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300 USA

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Oakland MLB

7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

6:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Ohio at Penn State ABC

9 a.m.: UTSA at Army CBSSN

9 a.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN

9 a.m.: Alabama at Texas Fox 28

9 a.m.: Duke at Northwestern FS1

9 a.m.: Missouri at Kansas State ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: Southern Utah at Utah Pac-12

11:30 a.m.: Marshall at Notre Dame NBC

12:30 p.m.: Memphis at Navy CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Pitt ABC

12:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas A&M ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Air Force CBS

12:30 p.m.: Washington State at Wisconsin Fox 28

1 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Whitworth SWX

1 p.m.: Portland State at Washington Pac-12

1 p.m.: Virginia at Illinois ESPNU

1 p.m.: Houston at Texas Tech FS1

2 p.m.: Alabama State at UCLA Pac-12

4 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida ESPN

4 p.m.: Syracuse at UConn CBSSN

4:30 p.m.: USC at Stanford ABC

4:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Auburn ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Nebraska FS1

4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Oklahoma State ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon Pac-12

7:15 p.m.: Baylor at BYU ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Fresno State CBSSN

8 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arizona FS1

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf

8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Open Golf

Golf, women’s

11 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf

Rugby, men’s

9:30 a.m.: World Cup Sevens NBC

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham vs. Chelsea USA

6 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli vs. Spezia CBSSN

7 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA

Soccer, women’s

4:30 a.m.: Super League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester

United CBSSN

10 a.m.: NWSL: Washington vs. San Diego CBS

Tennis

1 p.m.: U.S. Open Women’s Final ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Alabama at Texas 700-AM

10:30 a.m.: Washington State at Wisconsin 920-AM

4 p.m.: Idaho at Indiana 92.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 920-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula One: Italian Grand Prix FS1

Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Monterey NBC

Noon: NASCAR Cup: Hollywood Casino 400 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or St. Louis at Pittsburgh MLB

1:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

Noon: Connecticut / Chicago at Las Vegas…………………………………ABC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati CBS

10 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona CBS

1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas NBC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf

8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Open Golf

Golf, women’s

11 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf

Rugby, men’s

9:30 a.m.: World Cup Sevens NBC

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United USA

Soccer, women’s

3 p.m.: NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City CBSSN

Tennis

10 a.m.: U.S. Open Women’s Doubles Championship ESPN

1 p.m.: U.S. Open Men’s Final ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Atlanta at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas 92.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Most read stories