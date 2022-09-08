On the Air
Sept. 8, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 8, 2022 at 3:33 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks: Playoff Race at Kansas FS1
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Chi. Cubs MLB
5 p.m.: Toronto at Texas or Detroit at Kansas City MLB
6:40 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle AppleTV+
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf
8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Golf
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Louisville at UCF ESPN2
6 p.m.: Boise State at New Mexico CBSSN
Golf, women’s
1 p.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Noon: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 920-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: Riverside vs. Shadle Park at Union Stadium 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300 USA
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Oakland MLB
7 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB
6:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Ohio at Penn State ABC
9 a.m.: UTSA at Army CBSSN
9 a.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas ESPN
9 a.m.: Alabama at Texas Fox 28
9 a.m.: Duke at Northwestern FS1
9 a.m.: Missouri at Kansas State ESPN2
10:30 a.m.: Southern Utah at Utah Pac-12
11:30 a.m.: Marshall at Notre Dame NBC
12:30 p.m.: Memphis at Navy CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Pitt ABC
12:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas A&M ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Colorado at Air Force CBS
12:30 p.m.: Washington State at Wisconsin Fox 28
1 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Whitworth SWX
1 p.m.: Portland State at Washington Pac-12
1 p.m.: Virginia at Illinois ESPNU
1 p.m.: Houston at Texas Tech FS1
2 p.m.: Alabama State at UCLA Pac-12
4 p.m.: Kentucky at Florida ESPN
4 p.m.: Syracuse at UConn CBSSN
4:30 p.m.: USC at Stanford ABC
4:30 p.m.: San Jose State at Auburn ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Nebraska FS1
4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Oklahoma State ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon Pac-12
7:15 p.m.: Baylor at BYU ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Fresno State CBSSN
8 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arizona FS1
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf
8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Open Golf
Golf, women’s
11 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf
Rugby, men’s
9:30 a.m.: World Cup Sevens NBC
Soccer, men’s
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham vs. Chelsea USA
6 a.m.: Serie A: Napoli vs. Spezia CBSSN
7 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur USA
Soccer, women’s
4:30 a.m.: Super League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester
United CBSSN
10 a.m.: NWSL: Washington vs. San Diego CBS
Tennis
1 p.m.: U.S. Open Women’s Final ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Alabama at Texas 700-AM
10:30 a.m.: Washington State at Wisconsin 920-AM
4 p.m.: Idaho at Indiana 92.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 920-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One: Italian Grand Prix FS1
Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Monterey NBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Hollywood Casino 400 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or St. Louis at Pittsburgh MLB
1:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
Noon: Connecticut / Chicago at Las Vegas…………………………………ABC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati CBS
10 a.m.: San Francisco at Chicago Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona CBS
1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas NBC
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: PGA Championship Golf
8 p.m.: Asian: Shinhan Donghae Open Golf
Golf, women’s
11 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf
Rugby, men’s
9:30 a.m.: World Cup Sevens NBC
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United USA
Soccer, women’s
3 p.m.: NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City CBSSN
Tennis
10 a.m.: U.S. Open Women’s Doubles Championship ESPN
1 p.m.: U.S. Open Men’s Final ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Atlanta at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas 92.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.