Well-traveled Oscar Mayer’s Wiener-on-Wheels reappears in Spokane

Amber and Anton Fox get all dogged-up as they pose for pictures with the Oscar Mayer Wienermoblie outside the Rosauer's on West Francis Avenue, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Spokane. The 27-foot-long hot dog is a 2017 model and is one of 6 active Wienermobiles touring the country. It can be viewed on Saturday at URM on N Freya Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday at Super 1 Foods in Rathdrum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Sunday afternoon, also at Super ! on W. Kathleen Avenue in Coeur d'Alene from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Carly Dykes The Spokesman-Review

Hot dog lovers and car lovers alike have a few more chances to visit Oscar Mayer’s very own 27-foot Wienermobile in the Lilac City, this weekend.

Oscar Mayer’s wiener-on-wheels has celebrated the country’s love of hot dogs since its debut in 1936. The bus primarily visits grocery stores, festivals, and fairs, and offers excited visitors weenie whistles, photo-ops, and an endless supply of bun-believably funny hot dog puns.

“We go around spreading miles of smiles, that’s our campaign,” said Christian Jabbar, more formally known as Cookout Chris.

Jabbar, a recent Pennsylvania State University graduate, has been working with Oscar Mayer for two months as a “hotdogger.”

Oscar Mayer’s hotdoggers are generally recent college graduates and are the company’s official ambassadors. Hotdoggers on the job said they relish in the opportunity to travel coast-to-coast after attending Oscar Mayer’s famous Hot Dog High in Madison, Wisconsin, a college-like training program to prepare the wiener lovers to begin their nationwide journey.

Hotdoggers are flown out to Hot Dog High for two weeks at a time to learn about the history of Oscar Mayer, and more importantly, how to drive the Wienermobile, Jabbar said.

“It’s pretty funny, all six Wienermobiles are laid out in a giant parking lot with a bunch of cones, and kids wearing vests,” said Kat Abraham, a recent University of Texas graduate who goes by Sauerkraut Kat. “There’s lots of yelling, it’s a lot of fun.”

On Thursday, the humongous hot dog parked outside of a Yokes located on Spokane’s North Foothills Drive and attracted a diverse fan base, ranging from children getting off school to excited grandparents, all with one thing in common: a love of hot dogs. Or kitchy cars.

Sauerkraut Kat and Cookout Chris will make their final appearances in the Spokane area this weekend. On Saturday, they’ll be at URM, 7511 N. Freya St., for the business’ 100th anniversary celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, the hotdoggers will head to Idaho, setting up shop at the Rathdrum Super 1, 15837 N. Westwood Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. before heading to the Super 1 in Coeur d’Alene, 305 W. Kathleen Ave., from 2 to 5 p.m.