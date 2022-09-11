On the air
Sun., Sept. 11, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona OR Atlanta at San Francisco MLB
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Denver at Seattle ESPN
5:15 p.m.: Monday Night Football with Payton and Eli ESPN2
Soccer, Men’s Club
Noon: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Seattle 1080-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
