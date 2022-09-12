Business in Spokane Valley provides another option for infusion patients

A national business has started a new type of clinic in Spokane Valley to give patients, who require regular infusions or injections, a private, comfortable option rather than a clinical-hospital setting.

Pure Infusion Suites of Spokane recently opened at 16201 E. Indiana Ave., Suite 3100, in Spokane Valley.

It has five rooms that are equipped with big-screen TVs and leather recliners, said Jeremey Zollinger, specialty market executive.

“We, absolutely, put the patient first,” Zollinger said. “We are patient-obsessed about how we deliver infusions.”

The business is hosting an event to allow prospective clients to get a look at the clinic from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pure Infusion location.

“Our patients obviously can go to a hospital. But there, patients are six feet apart and separated by a curtain,” he said. “We try to put them in a spa-like atmosphere for that person who has a moderate-to-severe illnesses that they have to treat.”

Pardner Wynn, 65, said his partner, Amy, has a condition that requires regular saline infusions. He started looking for different options and saw the Pure Infusion website.

“In a hospital, you can be in a room with three or four other people,” Wynn said. “That’s less than ideal, even when you are not in a pandemic.”

Wynn and his partner became the location’s first customers when it opened in May.

“I thought that it would be a much more relaxing environment,” Wynn said. “We are glad we found it.”

Zollinger said the business has a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner who administer the injections. The business also accepts all insurance coverage as well as patients who have Medicaid and Medicare, he said.

“We are not the hospital. We treat patients who need these infusions,” Zollinger said. “We are just excited to be here and offer something different. We are repackaging something that is old into a new way on how it is delivered.”

Pure Infusion is part of a company that has locations either open or being built in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada and Utah, according to the company website.

The company is also looking at possible locations in the Tri-Cities and Coeur d’Alene, he said.

“If you have to get these infusions, (patients) have to take work off and plan their day around their infusion,” Zollinger said. “Now they can do it in a private setting. They are not stressed, they can relax and their family can come in.”

Zollinger said he has been visiting area hospitals to get the word out.

“We are not trying to compete with them,” he said. “But, we are saying we are an option.”