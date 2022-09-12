Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston, return man Renard Bell earn weekly Pac-12 awards

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Left tackle Jarrett Kingston anchored an offensive line that gave Washington State a solid effort against Wisconsin’s stout defensive front. Return man Renard Bell gave the Cougars a spark after halftime.

For their work in the Cougars’ 17-14 road win over the Badgers, the two received weekly honors Monday from the Pac-12 Conference. Kingston was named offensive lineman of the week and Bell took home the conference’s special teams player of the week award.

Kingston, a junior and third-year starter – and a first-year starter at tackle – didn’t allow any pressure on the Cougars’ 50 offensive snaps. He set the pace for an O-line that stood tall at the end of the game, helping WSU’s offense stay on the field for a 10-play, 43-yard series that spanned the final 5:14 of the contest.

Bell weaved through traffic for a 73-yard kick return to open the second half. The Cougars scored a field goal on the ensuing possession – a much-needed lift out of the locker room after a tough first half for the offense.

“Renard’s kickoff return changed that game, changed the momentum, changed the feeling,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said Monday. “That was a special-teams gamebreaker we were searching for.”

Bell, a seventh-year receiver, added 49 yards on two receptions. He broke off a 43-yard reception on a screen pass on the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage.