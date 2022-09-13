Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Spokane County Interstate Fair – 2022 interstate fair features a variety of games and rides, food vendors, concerts and an animal show. The fair is open Fridays, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Note: Friday and Saturday outdoor booths and barns close at 10 p.m. Main lawn carnival opens at 3 p.m., Monday-Friday and noon, Saturday and Sunday. Kiddieland opens at noon everyday. Through Sunday. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley.

Craft Fair – Harvest festival craft fair. Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Green Bluff Grange, 9809 E. Greenbluff Road, Colbert. (509) 979-2607.

Classes/Workshops

Beginning Watercolor Techniques with Greg Chapleski – Learn to paint step by step with watercolors using only three brushes. Four week session. Tuesday evenings through Oct. 4, 6 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3TOWloM. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $75. (208) 457-8950.

Digital Photography with Roger DuBois – Class designed to further understanding of camera functions, buttons and settings. Classes available Wednesday, 28 and Oct. 5, 12, 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3KvPHzJ. Wednesday, Sept. 14-Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Fall Old Time Banjo Class – Instructor Kevin Dreyer teaches old time banjo in the easy to learn, “clawhammer” style. Six week class. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3RkrcIc. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $65. (208) 457-8950.

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – An all levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (509) 447-9277 for a list of supplies. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20/class. (509) 447-9277.

Hand Stitchery – Meet with other hand-stitchers and learn about applique, cross stitch, embroidery, crochet, knitting and more. Meets every third Wednesday of the month, 1-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Albion Camera Club – Inaugural meeting of the Albion camera club. Librarian Jackson Frishman is an experienced landscape photographer and will discuss all things photo related with other local enthusiasts. For more information on the event, contact Jackson at (509) 338-9641 or follow the library on Facebook. To view or learn more about Jackson’s photography, visit frishmanphoto.com. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Albion Library, 310 N. F St. (509) 338-9641.

Fiddle and Guitar Lessons with Ben – Ben Kardos is offering individual fiddle and guitar lessons on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m. Ages six and up. Providing your own instrument is required. To schedule a class, call (509) 447-9277 or (509) 671-6401. Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277..

Oil Painting with Molly Sims – Learn traditional painting techniques such as blending, scumbling and glazing. Tuesdays, 6-8:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3QPClR5. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $150. (509) 325-1500.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Sept. 28, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Perspective Drawing – Instructor Tom Quinn leads the class in learning how to achieve three dimensional depth with shadows and reflections in your drawing. Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Sept. 28, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Polar Bears and Global Warming: Connecting the Dots to the Rest of Us – Presentation featuring fun facts about polar bears and discussion of polar bear study methods. Sept. 28, 6 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

The Magical Realm of Mushrooms – In this beginner’s class, you will learn techniques for quickly building complex shapes, adding color, texture and completing felted objects with confidence. Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $70.00. (509) 325-1500.

Pets

Spokane County Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo – Spokane’s largest exotic pet expo featuring an abundance of exotic pets available for purchase and all supplies to properly take care of these pets. Reptile or exotic pet introductory, there will also be educational and nonprofit organizations available. For more information, please call or text Hunter Sheffield at (406) 291-8026 or sheffieldreptiles@gmail.com Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Warehouse Athletic Facility, 800 N. Hamilton St. $5. (509) 484-2670.