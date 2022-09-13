On the Air
Sept. 13, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 13, 2022 at 4:22 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Cleveland or Houston at Detroit MLB
1 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco MLB
1:10 p.m.: San Diego at Seattle Root
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona MLB
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 92.5-FM
All events subject to change
