Washington records
Tue., Sept. 13, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Victor M. Chable Baeza and Jennifer D. Gonzalez, both of Spokane Valley.
Jeremiah D. Kohr and Shannon A. L. Wyckoff, both of Spokane.
Andrew M. Bennett and Olivia E. Brownlee, both of Spokane.
Michael B. Chavez and Crystal D. Duffield, both of Spokane.
James R. Day and Patricia D. Brummett, both of Spokane.
Patrick J. Sullivan and Andrea L Mulnix, both of Spokane.
Travis S. Foust and Alyssa D. Pavlock, both of Deer Park.
Jaryd D. Kenney and Selina E. Hudson, both of Spokane.
Taylor S. Navin and Victoria S. Keizer, both of Spokane.
Daniel S. Brock and Angela J. Kieffer, both of Spokane.
Zachary J. Wirchak and Greta M. Carlson, both of Spokane.
Brandon W. Penrose and Kyla R. Sumpter, both of Spokane.
Scott G. Schluter and Lisa D. McNeil, both of Colbert.
Adam J. Hutton and Lynsie J. Foust, both of Deer Park.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Kimberly Nowak, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Kirk, Rachel N. and Kloster, Coy A.
Routt, Robert Jr. and Kam-Lan J.
Pierce, Roni S. and Schad A.
Armstead, Adrionna L. and Akowuah, Kwame
Van Der Zee, Ashley K. and Jan K.
Evart, Alexzander and Jessica
Witzmann, Jeffrey R. and Jones, Rebecca J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tracy Staab
Frank C. Cox, 70; 10 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.
Brandon C. Bricker, 39; $2,900 in restitution, 12 months in prison with credit given for 194 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver and money laundering.
Gabriel B. Mewa, 18; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment and criminal mischief.
