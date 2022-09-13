The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 83° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Victor M. Chable Baeza and Jennifer D. Gonzalez, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremiah D. Kohr and Shannon A. L. Wyckoff, both of Spokane.

Andrew M. Bennett and Olivia E. Brownlee, both of Spokane.

Michael B. Chavez and Crystal D. Duffield, both of Spokane.

James R. Day and Patricia D. Brummett, both of Spokane.

Patrick J. Sullivan and Andrea L Mulnix, both of Spokane.

Travis S. Foust and Alyssa D. Pavlock, both of Deer Park.

Jaryd D. Kenney and Selina E. Hudson, both of Spokane.

Taylor S. Navin and Victoria S. Keizer, both of Spokane.

Daniel S. Brock and Angela J. Kieffer, both of Spokane.

Zachary J. Wirchak and Greta M. Carlson, both of Spokane.

Brandon W. Penrose and Kyla R. Sumpter, both of Spokane.

Scott G. Schluter and Lisa D. McNeil, both of Colbert.

Adam J. Hutton and Lynsie J. Foust, both of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

R C Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Kimberly Nowak, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kirk, Rachel N. and Kloster, Coy A.

Routt, Robert Jr. and Kam-Lan J.

Pierce, Roni S. and Schad A.

Armstead, Adrionna L. and Akowuah, Kwame

Van Der Zee, Ashley K. and Jan K.

Evart, Alexzander and Jessica

Witzmann, Jeffrey R. and Jones, Rebecca J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tracy Staab

Frank C. Cox, 70; 10 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Brandon C. Bricker, 39; $2,900 in restitution, 12 months in prison with credit given for 194 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver and money laundering.

Gabriel B. Mewa, 18; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment and criminal mischief.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety

Most read stories