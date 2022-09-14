Queen Elizabeth’s coffin procession held in London as Prince William, Harry join King Charles

Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Anne, Princess Royal, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE)

By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News

Prince William and Prince Harry joined their father, King Charles III, and his three siblings as they walked in Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin procession through London on Wednesday.

Charles, his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and his sister Princess Anne walked in a row with William and Harry side-by-side behind them as the coffin traveled from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster shortly after 2 p.m. local time.

The Royal Standard flag and the crown of state rested atop the coffin as the procession passed large crowds lining the streets to pay respects to the queen.

Upon arriving at Westminster Hall, the queen’s coffin was taken inside for a short memorial service honoring her life and devotion to her people.

William and Harry were joined at the service by their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively, while Camilla, Queen consort, stood next to Charles.

Queen Elizabeth died last Thursday at age 96, ending her record-setting 70-year British monarchy. The 73-year-old Charles, her eldest child, was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday.

Charles, Edward and Anne each wore military uniforms Wednesday, but Andrew did not. Andrew, who served in the Royal Navy, returned his military affiliations earlier this year amid scrutiny of his connection to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

William also wore a military uniform, while Harry wore street clothes. Harry stepped down from his senior royal duties in 2020, leaving the United Kingdom and moving with Meghan to Southern California.

William and Harry previously walked in their mother Princess Diana’s funeral procession in 1997, when they were 15 and 12 years old.

The brothers didn’t attend Monday’s earlier coffin procession in Edinburgh, but Charles and his three siblings did.

That procession in Scotland ended with a memorial service at St. Giles’ Cathedral, where the queen’s coffin remained for 24 hours for the public to say their goodbyes. Her coffin was taken to London on Tuesday.

The queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until next Monday, when her funeral is scheduled to take place. She will be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle next to husband Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99.

As many as a million people were expected to visit the queen’s coffin in London over the four days of lying in state, according to CBS News.

King Charles on Tuesday made his first appearance in Northern Ireland since taking over the throne. He was joined there by Camilla and greeted the crowds near his family’s Hillsborough Castle.

William, 40, and Harry, 37, appeared together at tributes for the queen at Windsor Castle on Saturday, with their wives also attending.

That appearance marked a reunion for the brothers, whose relationship has been strained in recent years.

In a statement Monday, Harry praised Queen Elizabeth’s “unwavering grace and dignity.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service,” Harry said. “Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”