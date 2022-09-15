Side Hustle Syrups adds tasting room to production facility in Spokane Valley

Side Hustle Syrups owner Dillon Hueser mixes a craft cocktail at the company’s new taproom, which opened earlier this month in Spokane Valley. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

Side Hustle Syrups, a company that makes craft-drink mixers and simple syrups, recently opened a new taproom in Spokane Valley.

Owner Dillon Hueser expanded the company’s production facility to make way for the Boneyard, an all-ages lounge that serves craft cocktails, mocktails, wine, beer and appetizers at 17905 E. Appleway Ave., Suite A.

Hueser spent the past year building out the taproom to create a place for customers to try and purchase Side Hustle Syrups’ products, which are used in its craft cocktails and mocktails.

“I think it was just kind of our next evolution as a business to have a place to show how we use the products,” Hueser said.

The Boneyard’s menu includes local beers and wines, in addition to several craft cocktails, such as the Spokane Mule, consisting of ginger beer syrup, vodka, lime and soda; the Side Hustle Smash, made with berries, mint ginger beer syrup, whiskey, lemon and soda; and the French 75 with gin, lemon lavender syrup, lemon and champagne.

A majority of the company’s craft cocktails are made using spirits from Spokane-based Dry Fly Distilling, Hueser said.

The taproom’s menu of non-alcoholic drinks features four kinds of craft mocktails, including the Floradora with raspberries, ginger beer, pomegranate, lime and soda; and the Creamsicle with orange vanilla syrup, orange, strawberries and soda.

It also serves traditional and craft sodas in several types of flavors.

“There’s a big culture that is just really growing in the non-alcoholic beverage world,” Hueser said. “We want to basically be a place where people can socialize and have a beverage that’s made to taste fancy and is elevated with our products.”

While the Boneyard’s focus is on craft libations, it has a light food menu with carne asada tacos, salad, and chimichurri and caprese chicken bites.

Hueser, a commercial brewer and former distiller for Dry Fly Distilling, launched Side Hustle Syrups in 2017.

Dry Fly Distilling asked Hueser to create a signature ginger beer for its tasting room.

After testing various recipes, Hueser’s ginger beer evolved into a syrup.

Dry Fly encouraged Hueser to take the housemade syrup to the next level by creating a business with a line of craft and simple syrups.

Although the syrups were intended for use in cocktails, they gained popularity as flavoring for tea, coffee and baked goods.

“Then, we kind of grew to the point where we were selling syrups at farmers markets, bars and restaurants,” Hueser said.

As Side Hustle Syrups expanded operations, Hueser was able to reinvest revenue into its production facility and taproom.

Hueser said he aims for the taproom to be a gathering space for the community.

Although the taproom has been operating in a soft opening phase with an official grand opening to be announced in the future, it has already drawn interest from the Spokane Valley community.

“I would say 90% of our walk-ins are from Greenacres and we already have a regular, which is really cool. He has been awesome and supportive,” Hueser said. “It’s kind of one of those things you’ve always wanted as a business owner. It’s an incredible compliment.”

The Boneyard is open Thursday through Saturday from 4-10 p.m.