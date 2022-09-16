Prep roundup: Keegan Tee scores late to lift Lewis and Clark girls soccer over Cheney

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 2: Keegan Tee scored the go-ahead goal, her second goal of the game, in the 77th minute and the Tigers (5-0) edged the Blackhawks (2-3) in a nonleague game. Alex Miller had a goal for Cheney.

Ferris 3, Pullman 0: Cadence Peroff scored two goals with an assist and the visiting Saxons (1-2) shut out the Greyhounds (0-3) in a nonleague game. Maddie Cabrera added a goal and an assist for Ferris.

Lake City 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: The Timberwolves (8-0) blanked the Bullpups (4-2) in a nonleague game.

Colville 4, Medical Lake 0: Kaelin Malone and Kalista Malone scored one goal apiece and the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-1, 2-1) beat the Cardinals (1-3, 1-2) in a Northeast A League game.

Deer Park 4, Lakeside 0: Ella Carnahan scored two goals and the Stags (3-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (3-1, 3-1) in a Northeast A game.

Freeman 12, Newport 0: Phyllis Prosser and Aubrey Gregory both scored hat tricks and the visiting Scotties (2-3, 2-1) beat the Grizzlies (0-4, 0-4) in a Northeast A game.

Volleyball

Colville 3, Medical Lake 1: Bayley Benson had 15 kills and the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-1, 2-1) beat the Cardinals (1-3, 1-2) 25-21, 17-25, 25-17, 27-25 in a Northeast A League match.

Freeman 3, Newport 0: Aspyn Reed had eight kills and the visiting Scotties (6-0, 4-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-5, 0-4) 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 in a Northeast A League match.

Cusick 3, Selkirk 0: The Panthers (2-1) swept the Rangers (1-2) 26-24, 25-23, 26-24 in a nonleague match.

Curlew 3, Pateros 1: Macey Singer had 13 kills with 12 assists and the Cougars (1-0) beat the visiting Billygoats (1-3) in a nonleague match.