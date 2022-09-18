The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Business

Business beat

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Banking

Numercia Bank has announced a promotion and three new employees. Danielle LaBelle has been promoted to assistant vice president of corporate counsel at Numerica Credit Union. LaBelle has been practicing law for nearly a decade and previously served as Numerica’s senior counsel. Corey Orton has been hired as a commercial banking relationship officer. Orton has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as a commercial relationship manager for U.S. Bank. Cory Willard has been hired as a commercial banking relationship officer. Willard has 18 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as a business banking relationship manager for U.S. Bank. Cody Hines has been hired as a commercial banking relationship officer. Hines has more than eight years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as assistant vice president relationship manager at Washington Trust Bank.

Health care

Lisa Powell has been hired as senior vice president and chief human potential officer at MultiCare. Powell has more than 20 years of health care human resources experience, previously working at Providence Health and Services in Portland.

Technology

Kelly Maloney has been hired at Altek Inc. as vice president of communications. Maloney owns and operates OLI Communications and OLI Global, where she will continue in an advisory role.

Honors

Mountain Valley of Cascadia, a skilled nursing facility in Kellogg, has been recognized as a 2022 recipient of the Gold Excellence in Quality award for superior performance. The award was given by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living.

