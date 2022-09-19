Education Notebook
Sept. 19, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 20, 2022 at 6 p.m.
Communities in Schools of Spokane County’s PrimeTime Mentoring is hosting mentor trainings via Zoom 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
More training sessions are scheduled next month: 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 13, 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25.
Learn more about the program at spokane.ciswa.org/services/primetime-mentoring-at-schools and sign up for an upcoming training.
Please RSVP the day and time you would like to attend by emailing Kelley at kelley@cisspokane.com for Cheney/Medical Lake schools or Emily at emily@cisspokane.org for Spokane/Spokane Valley/East Valley schools.
Submit school news items to voice@spokesman.com.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.