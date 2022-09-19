Education Notebook

Communities in Schools of Spokane County’s PrimeTime Mentoring is hosting mentor trainings via Zoom 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

More training sessions are scheduled next month: 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 13, 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25.

Learn more about the program at spokane.ciswa.org/services/primetime-mentoring-at-schools and sign up for an upcoming training.

Please RSVP the day and time you would like to attend by emailing Kelley at kelley@cisspokane.com for Cheney/Medical Lake schools or Emily at emily@cisspokane.org for Spokane/Spokane Valley/East Valley schools.

