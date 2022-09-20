10 under $10

Valleyfest Hearts of Gold Parade - 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sprague Avenue, Spokane Valley. The annual kickoff to Valleyfest will make its way down Sprague Avenue between Gilles and Perrine roads in recognition of those who give back to the communithy with their “hearts of gold.” This year’s parade recognizes new leadership in Spokane Valley schools, with grand marshalls Kyle Rydell from West Valley School District, John Parker of the Central Valley School District and Brian Talbott from the East Valley School District. Valleyfest runs through Sunday will include live entertainment, a multicultural festival, fishing for kids, astronomy at Mirabeau Park and more. For information, visit valleyfest.org. Admission: FREE

Spokane Bridal Festival - 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. All things bridal featuring wedding gown specialists, caterers, florists, photographers, travel agents and more. For information, visit bridalfest.org. Admission: $10

“Art from the Attic” Sale – 9 a.m. on Saturday, Corbin Art Center, 507 W. Seventh Ave. The Friends of the Moore-Turner Heritage Gardens will hold an art sale at the Corbin Art Center featuring paintings, framed prints, fine home decor, original artworks, fun garden art, tools, sculptures, metal art, and quality collectibles among other items. Proceeds from the sale will support upkeep and maintenance of the Moore-Turner Heritage Gardens. For information, visit heritagegardens.org. Admission: FREE

“The Blues Brothers” – 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Jake Blues, just out of prison, teams up with his brother Elwood to reunite their old R&B band and raise money to save the orphanage where they were raised. Starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, and featuring Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Cab Calloway, John Candy and Carrie Fisher, and directed by John Landis, the iconic comedy was inspired by Belushi’s time in Eugene filming another iconic Landis comedy, “Animal House.” Rated R. 133 minutes. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50.

Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour – 10 a.m. on Saturday at several locations. The 15th annual Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Hosted between 5 local studios, this year’s event will showcase 48 artists specializing in a variety of mediums and mixed media. Participating studios include Collista K Studio, 21415 N. Panorama Road in Colbert; Denise Steen Studio, 15409 N. Little Spokane Drive; Victoria Brace Studio, 15413 N. Lantern Lane; Gina Freuen Studio, 15205 N. Shady Slope Road; and Jill Smith Studio, 15221 N. Shady Slope Road. For information, visit littlespokanestudios.com. Admission: FREE

Artistry in Wood 2022 – 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Presented by Spokane Carvers Association and Spokane Public Library, Artistry in Wood 2022 is a juried show showcasing artists at ta range of skill levels. The event will feature demos, wood turnings and a raffle. For information, visit spokanelibrary.org or call (509) 444-5300. Admission: FREE

“The Clackity” – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Author Lora Senf celebrates the release of her book, “The Clackity,” during an event hosted by Auntie’s Bookstore. “An eerie, middle grade novel that tells the story of a girl who must enter a world of ghosts, witches and monsters to play a game with deadly consequences and rescue her aunt.” For information, visit auntiesbooks.com or call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. on Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE

Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. on Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages are welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Bridgepress Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Singer-songwriter pianist Shawn Stratte visits Bridgepress Cellars. For information, visit bridgepresscellars.com or call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE