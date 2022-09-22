The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sept. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 22, 2022 at 4:56 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay or Houston at Baltimore MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

Football, college

4 p.m.: Virginia at Syracuse ESPN

5 p.m.: Nevada at Air Force FS1

6 p.m.: Boise State at UTEP CBSSN

Golf, men’s

8:30 a.m.: Presidents Cup Golf

Soccer, men’s

5:25 p.m.: Friendly: Japan vs. USA ESPN2

11:45 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Hungary FS1

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria………………………………………………..103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 USA

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees MLB

2 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or N.Y. Mets at Oakland MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Minnesota or Cleveland at Texas MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

7 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers or San Diego at Colorado MLB

Football, college

9 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan Fox 28

9 a.m.: Duke at Kansas FS1

9 a.m.: Buffalo at Eastern Michigan CBSSN

9 a.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest ABC

9 a.m.: Baylor at Iowa State ESPN2/U

9 a.m.: Missouri at Auburn ESPN

9 a.m.: TCU at SMU ESPN2/U

11 a.m.: UCLA at Colorado Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Cincinnati ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Toledo at San Diego State FS1

12:30 p.m.: FIU at WKU CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech ABC/ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ABC/ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Florida at Tennessee CBS

1 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington SWX

1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State Fox 28

1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at UCF ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: Arizona at California Pac-12

4 p.m.: NIU at Kentucky ESPN2

4 p.m.: Marshall at Troy NFL

4 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN

4 p.m.: Iowa at Rutgers FS1

4:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Ohio State ABC

4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at South Carolina ESPNU

5 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma Fox 28

6:30 p.m.: USC at Oregon State Pac-12

7:15 p.m.: Wyoming at BYU ESPN/2

7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington FS1

7:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at San Jose State CBSSN

7:30 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State ESPN/2

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: Presidents Cup Golf

5 a.m.: Presidents Cup NBC

Soccer, women’s

5:30 a.m.: Super League: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur CBSSN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

11 a.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM

Noon: Montana State at Eastern Washington 700-AM

Noon: Idaho at Northern Arizona 92.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria……………………………………………….103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 a.m.: Formula One: Russian Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: NHRA: Carolina Nationals FS1

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 USA

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Oakland or San Diego at Colorado MLB

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Indianapolis CBS

10 a.m.: Baltimore at New England Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Denver NBC

Golf, men’s

9 a.m.: Presidents Cup NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Denver 92.5-FM

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

All events subject to change

