T.J. Haberman tosses three TDs to Boden Gardner, leading Mt. Spokane in shut out of Ferris 44-0

Mt. Spokane wide receiver Tristan Olson (3) runs the ball as Ferris defensive back Luke Nease (31) moves in for the tackle during a GSL high school football game, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Union Stadium. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

T.J. Haberman to Boden Gardner is becoming a fairly dangerous – and consistent – combination for Mt. Spokane.

The pair connected on three long touchdown passes and the Wildcats beat the Ferris Saxons 44-0 at Union Stadium on Thursday.

Haberman finished 15 of 29 for 274 yards, playing just one series after halftime. Gardner had six catches for 185 yards and scores of 21, 65 and 48 yards.

Ethan Keene and Matteo Saccomanno both rushed for better than 70 yards with a touchdown run.

On Mt. Spokane’s first play of the game, Haberman hit Gardner on a screen and the speedster went 38 yards to the Ferris 21. Two plays later, Gardner hauled in a fade in the left corner from 19 yards for a TD and early 7-0 lead.

Ferris faced third-and-long and John Olson’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Jackson Hale gathered it at the Ferris 20 but the Saxons defense stiffened and the Cats settled for a 40-yard field goal by Blake Speer.

The teams traded punts and after a 15-play drive, Ethan Keene carried it in from the 4 and Mt. Spokane took a 17-0 lead.

On the Cats first possession of the second quarter, Haberman went deep to Gardner for a 65-yard catch-and-run for another touchdown.

Mt. Spokane received the second-half kick and it took just three plays to get back into the end zone. Gardner leaped over a defensive back to make a reception down the sideline, then raced into the end zone for a 48-yard TD completion and 31-0 lead.

A Ferris fumble gave the ball back to the Wildcats at their 40. Backup QB Bo Reisenauer hit Talan Main for 18 yards and Bradley Runge carried for 25 yards to the Ferris 12. On the next play, Matteo Saccomanno went around left end and bowled over defenders on a touchdown run to make it 38-0.

After a Tristan Olson interception, Hunter McKee drilled a 32-yard field goal to put it into running clock for the remainder of the fourth quarter. Reese Carlson added a 31-yard field goal in the waning moments.