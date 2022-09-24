On the Air
Sept. 24, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at 4:59 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 a.m.: Formula One: Russian Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: NHRA: Carolina Nationals FS1
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 USA
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root
1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Oakland or San Diego at Colorado MLB
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Indianapolis CBS
10 a.m.: Baltimore at New England Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Denver NBC
Golf, men’s
9 a.m.: Presidents Cup NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Denver 92.5-FM
Sports talk
9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
