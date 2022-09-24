The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sept. 24, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at 4:59 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 a.m.: Formula One: Russian Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: NHRA: Carolina Nationals FS1

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 USA

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Toronto at Tampa Bay MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Oakland or San Diego at Colorado MLB

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Indianapolis CBS

10 a.m.: Baltimore at New England Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: San Francisco at Denver NBC

Golf, men’s

9 a.m.: Presidents Cup NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Atlanta at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Denver 92.5-FM

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

All events subject to change

