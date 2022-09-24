This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Iâ€™m Glad My Mom Died," by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster/TNS) (Simon & Schuster/Simon & Schuster/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Butcher and the Wren: A Novel,” Alaina Urquhart (Zando)

2. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “Oath of Loyalty,” Vince Flynn (Atria)

4. “Blowback,” James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

5. “Nona the Ninth (The Locked Tomb Series, 3),” Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)

6. “All Good People Here: A Novel,” Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

7. “Desperation in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (In Death, 55),” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

8. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner,” Mike Maden (Putnam)

9. “Carrie Soto Is Back: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

10. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

Nonfiction

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” Randall Munroe (Riverhead)

3. “Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be,” Becky Kennedy (Harper Wave)

4. “The Simply Happy Cookbook: 100-Plus Recipes to Take the Stress Out of Cooking,” Kathy Doocy and Steve Doocy (Morrow)

5. “How to Invest: Masters on the Craft,” David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Holding the Line: Inside the Nation’s Preeminent U.S. Attorney’s Office and Its Battle with the Trump Justice Department,” Geoffrey Berman (Penguin)

7. “The Return of the Gods,” Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

8. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships,” Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Mediterranean Dish: 120 Bold and Healthy Recipes You’ll Make on Repeat: A Mediterranean Cookbook,” Suzy Karadsheh (Clarkson Potter)

10. “The Great Reset: And the War for the World,” Alex Jones (Skyhorse)