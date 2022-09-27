10 under $10

1 Trial & Error – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre hosts “Trial & Error,” a weekly show in which improv comedians perform “the trial of the century” based on audience suggestions. For information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

2 The Night Mayors – 9 p.m. on Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. The Night Mayors, featuring local musicians Lucas Brown, Shawn Stratte, Josh Fry, Nickolaus Harner and Matty Davenny visit Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: $5-10 cover.

3 Spokane Archaeology Day – 10 a.m. on Saturday, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. A group of local tribal members, professional archaeologists and historians will host a series of hands-on demonstrations and talks celebrating Plateau culture heritage and historic preservation at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. For information, visit northwestmuseum.org or call (509) 456-3931. Admission: FREE

4 Custer’s Antique and Collectors Sale – 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. This annual vintage sale features thousands of items, from rare to retro, from multiple vendors. Shop for kitchenware, jewelry, furniture, prints, and more. www.custershows.com. Admission: $7 or $9 for both days. Kids 12 and younger admitted FREE.

5 WSECU Fall Fest 2022 – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Pavilion at Riverfront Park, 574 N. Howard St. Fall festival featuring sing-alongs, magic shows, roaming dancers and a showcase of local talent. Presented in partnership with Downtown Spokane Partnership, Riverfront Park, River Park Square and Spokane Arts. (888) 929-7849 or spokanepavilion.com/. Admission: FREE

6 River City Roots – 8 p.m. on Saturday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. River City Roots visit the Big Dipper with Roots Within. For information, visit bigdipperevents.com or call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $10

7 River Wish Summer Tours – 10 a.m. on Sunday, River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. Organizers offer guided tours to support upkeep of the River Wish Sanctuary from 10-11:30 a.m. on Sundays in October. To participate, sign a waiver at bit.ly/3AgyS6X. For tickets and information, visit riverswishanimalsanctuary.org. Admission: $10

8 Olga Custodio – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Next in Gonzaga’s presidential speakers series, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Olga Custodio will discuss “breaking boundaries and precedents as a Latina female in the military.” For information, call (509) 313-2787 or visit gonzaga.edu and search “Olga Custodio.” Admission: FREE

9 “Ghostbusters” – 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver star in this classic comedy about a band of paranormal investigators who get slimed and save New York City. Rated PG. Directed by Ivan Reitman. 105 minutes. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

10 Contradance – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. The Spokane Folklore Society will host an evening of easy to learn contradances featuring Massachusetts’s musician Larry Unger, fiddler Judy Lungren and caller Nora Scott. For information, visit womansclubspokane.org or call (509) 838-5667. Admission: $10