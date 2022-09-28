Business beat
Sept. 28, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 30, 2022 at 12:12 p.m.
Recreation
Patrick Byrant has been hired as the new branch executive for South Spokane YMCA. Byrant previously worked for the YMCA of the Inland Northwest as a youth sports director.
Honors
Adina Bielenberg has been named as an honoree for the Idaho women of the year for the Idaho Business Review. Bielenberg is a senior corporate director to the president for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and has been with the company since 2004.
