Business beat

Recreation

Patrick Byrant has been hired as the new branch executive for South Spokane YMCA. Byrant previously worked for the YMCA of the Inland Northwest as a youth sports director.

Honors

Adina Bielenberg has been named as an honoree for the Idaho women of the year for the Idaho Business Review. Bielenberg is a senior corporate director to the president for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and has been with the company since 2004.