The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Local business

Business beat

Sept. 28, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 30, 2022 at 12:12 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Recreation 

Patrick Byrant has been hired as the new branch executive for South Spokane YMCA. Byrant previously worked for the YMCA of the Inland Northwest as a youth sports director.

Honors

Adina Bielenberg has been named as an honoree for the Idaho women of the year for the Idaho Business Review. Bielenberg is a senior corporate director to the president for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and has been with the company since 2004.

