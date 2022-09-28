The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Sept. 28, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 28, 2022 at 2:59 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Philadelphia at Chi. Cubs or Kansas City at Detroit MLB

3 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland or Miami at Milwaukee MLB

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Football, college

5 p.m.: Utah State at BYU ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Miami at Cincinnati Prime

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

9:30 a.m.: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

4 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers NHL

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver NHL

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 920-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Cincinnati 92.5-FM

Football, high school

6:30 p.m.: GSL: Cheney vs. Lewis and Clark at Union Stadium 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM

All events subject to change

