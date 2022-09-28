On the Air
Sept. 28, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 28, 2022 at 2:59 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Philadelphia at Chi. Cubs or Kansas City at Detroit MLB
3 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland or Miami at Milwaukee MLB
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Football, college
5 p.m.: Utah State at BYU ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Miami at Cincinnati Prime
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
9:30 a.m.: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
4 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers NHL
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver NHL
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 920-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Cincinnati 92.5-FM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: GSL: Cheney vs. Lewis and Clark at Union Stadium 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coach’s Show 920-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.