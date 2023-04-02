Mariners’ season-opening series ends with third consecutive defeat

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

The dramatic victory on an opening night seemed like a perfect fit for the excitement, anticipation and expectations surrounding the Mariners as they open the 2023 season,.

But the past success of 2022, which included ending a 21-year postseason drought and winning a wild card series, doesn’t ensure future success, particularly without execution.

The Mariners were provided an early reminder of their vulnerability due to failed execution on the mound or in the field in a four-game series that went awry.

With a 6-5 loss in 10 innings on frigid and blustery Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners dropped three consecutive games following that first win. Their methodology for success, which includes limited mistakes on the mound and in the field, wasn’t applicable in those losses.

“Not the way we hoping to the start the season in the opening series,” manager Scott Servais said. “

Cal Raleigh’s throw to first base to complete what should’ve been an inning-ending double play in the top of the 10th bounced just in front of Ty France, who failed to make a short-hop grab, rolling into foul territory and allowing Jose Ramirez to score the go-ahead run.

The Mariners failed to answer in the bottom of the 10th. With one out and Sam Haggerty at third base, Eugenio Suarez struck out swinging and Raleigh lined out to center as the Mariners lost 6-5.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales pitched five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout.

His outing might have been a little longer and more productive if not for his former catcher Mike Zunino, who was responsible for four runs.

Given a 1-0 lead after Julio Rodriguez smashed Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill’s first pitch of the game into the right-field seats for his seventh career leadoff homer, Gonzales gave the run and two more right back in the top of the second.

A leadoff walk to Josh Bell and a two-out single from Andres Gimenez brought Zunino to the plate.

The Mariners former first-round pick — third overall in 2012 — now playing for his third team, displayed some of the brute strength fans saw on occasions during his time in Seattle. Zunino turned a 1-0 cutter left in the middle of the plate into a towering fly ball that carried just over the wall in left field for a three-run homer.

Gonzales’ current catcher, Raleigh, picked up his pitcher in the third inning. After Eugenio Suarez sneaked an RBI single up the middle past Andres Gimenez, Raleigh smoked a line drive to center that Myles Straw couldn’t quite catch for a two-run double and a 4-3 lead.

Cleveland tied the score in the top of the fifth when Zunino led off with a double to left field off a Gonzales changeup and later scored when Steven Kwan hit into a double play.

The Mariners retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning after Suarez doubled and scored on Josh Bell’s fielding error on a ground ball to first base off the bat of Raleigh.

Cleveland tied it at 5 in the seventh when Zunino led off with a bloop double to center and later scored on Steven Kwan’s single to right-center.