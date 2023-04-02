The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
34°F
Current Conditions
Light snow
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

April 2, 2023 Updated Sun., April 2, 2023 at 4:09 p.m.

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

Basketball, college men’s

6:20 p.m.: NCAA Championship: San Diego State vs. UConn CBS

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NHL

7 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root+

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: EPL: Tottenham at Everton USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship pregame 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship: San Diego State vs. UConn 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports