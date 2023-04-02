On the air
April 2, 2023 Updated Sun., April 2, 2023 at 4:09 p.m.
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
Basketball, college men’s
6:20 p.m.: NCAA Championship: San Diego State vs. UConn CBS
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Vegas at Minnesota NHL
7 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root+
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: EPL: Tottenham at Everton USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship pregame 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: NCAA Championship: San Diego State vs. UConn 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
