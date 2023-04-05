Alan Liere’s fish-hunt report for April 6

Tip of the week

Because kokanee have soft cartilage around their mouths, the hookset should be a slow and smooth motion that tightens the line without ripping out the hook. After a successful hook up, slow your trolling speed down; then use a slow and steady retrieve—just enough to keep tension on the fish. Don’t force it in. Once the kokanee has stopped shaking and rolling, speed up your retrieve again but keep the fish well out from the boat where it will use up its energy. Lastly, and contrary to the usual advice, don’t keep the rod tip up. Bury it near the water or even into the water to keep the fish sub-surface. Most kokanee are lost when the dodger or flasher breaks the surface and the fish can freely head shake or roll.

Braggin’ rights

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce Trout Derby last weekend was a big success. A total of 182 people registered to participate—96 adults and 86 kids. In the youth category, Jasmin Guiteron won for the longest fish with a trout of 22.5 inches, and also for total weight with a stringer that weighed 6.35 pounds. The Adult Category winner for the longest fish was Abraham Santos with a 20.25-inch trout. The winner of the Adult Total Weight category was Juan Rios with 8.8 pounds of trout.

Heads up

With the April 22 fishing opener coming up, it’s time to renew your fishing license. You can easily do this online or by phone at 1-866-246-9453. The current Fish Washington rule pamphlet is valid through June 30.

The 2023 annual Lake Pend Oreille State of the Lake meeting will be held in-person on April 13. The meeting will be hosted at the Ponderay Events Center (401 Bonner Way, Ponderay) from 6 to 8:30 p.m. PDT.

This spring will mark the sixth year of netting operations in Lake Pend Oreille to help control the walleye population. These gill netting operations will run three weeks. Crews target walleye that are grouping up to spawn in the shallow northern sections of the lake. Netting sites include portions of the Clark Fork Delta near Sheepherder Point, the Pack River Delta, Sunnyside area, Oden Bay, Kootenai Point and in the vicinity of the railroad bridge near Sandpoint. Anglers and boaters are advised to watch out for buoys on the water’s surface and recognize that each buoy is attached to approximately 1000 feet of net under the surface, so it’s best to avoid fishing in these areas.

The Banks Lake Triple Fish Challenge is scheduled for April 14th through the 16th. To learn more about this annual event, log onto www.reelrecreation.com.

Overheard

While it was another good year for elk hunters in Idaho, both mule deer and white-tailed deer saw drops in overall harvest and remained below the 10-year average. Overall, however, Idaho’s white-tailed deer population outside the Clearwater Region is looking good.

Several anglers trolling for trout on Lake Roosevelt have reported catching and releasing small chinook salmon recently.