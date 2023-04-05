Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joan M. Suttle and Rose M. Roque, both of Newport, Wash.

Michael L. Staley and Stephanie A. Healy, both of Spokane.

Jared T. Mattingley and Isabel L. Haymore, both of Orem, Utah.

Ty C. Sandberg and Rachael T. Stephens, both of Spokane.

Marek M. Smith and Haylee L. Ellersick, both of Spokane Valley.

Adam L. Jones and Britney L. M. Anderson, both of Deer Park.

Jojon A. Wolf and Destiney M. McMahan, both of Spokane.

Cabe M. Scherer and Ashley L. Maier, both of Spokane.

Ryan E. R. Duckett and Nicole R. Robinson, both of Post Falls.

Jacob R. Wilson and Kalista K. Gentry, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Moland Management Co. v. Yurly Romanovetsa, restitution of premises.

Kortney E. Cassel v. Michael E. Finocchiaro, complaint.

Jon and Sandra Glover and Jeffrey and Manda Jenkins v. Diamond Rock Construction Inc., Jack Townhomes, LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Kimberly Cronen and Richard Brockbank v. H-Source Distributions-US, Inc., et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Olson, Shayna A. and Tyler R.

Varnell, Celeste A. and Randy L.

Hodges, Richard L. and Lisa L.

Bowling, Cynthia R. and William S.

Resente, Linda and Ayden G.

Hickson, Schaidaa and Kevin B. B.

Foerstenberg, Brian D. and Sallie L.

French, Jordan and Meechuea, Pasita

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Stephen A. Moose, 33; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon by a person serving a sentence in a local institution and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jeremy T. Miller, 43; 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

James P. Jones, 49; 19 months in a prison-based alternative program, 19 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, third-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

James E. Evans, 65; 94 days in jail with credit given for 94 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and violation of order.

Erik Hubbord, 33; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and criminal mischief.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Bryan W. Hulsizer, also known as Brian W. Hulsizer, 63; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Donna J. Ortiz, 42; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Kennith L. Curbow, also known as Kenneth Curbow, 35; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Calvin L. Stephens, 29; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and violation of order.

Martina R. Felch, 28; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Zachary W. Bennett, 40; 116 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery.

Bradley R. Kelly, 31; 93 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of order, first-degree theft, attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree vehicle prowling and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Hector Rodriguez, 51; 152 days in jail with credit given for 152 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and falsifying a statement on a certificate of title.

Todd G. Tusler, 59; $1,000 in restitution, 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Daniel P. Deno, 61; 11 days in jail, theft.

Seamus R. Galligan, 28; 33 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Skyler L. Goldwater, 24; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Trenton A. Keith, 21; 90 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Isaiah S. Rodin, 24; seven days in jail, theft.

Jonathan M. Thomas, 45; 49 days in jail, two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Justin I. Tolliver, 20; 62 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

John C. Wirick, 64; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.