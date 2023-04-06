On the air
Thu., April 6, 2023
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
2:30 p.m.: Truck Series: Weather Guard Race (practice) … FS1
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race (practice) … FS1
5 p.m.: Truck Series: Weather Guard Race (practice) … FS1
5:30 p.m.: Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race (practice) … FS1
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Christian … ESPN
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … Root
Basketball, high school
11 a.m.: State Champions Invitational … ESPNU
1 p.m.: State Champions Invitational … ESPNU
3 p.m.: State Champions Invitational … ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Memphis at Milwaukee … NBA
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers … NBA
Combat sports
7 p.m.: Professional Fighters League … ESPN2
Golf
Noon: The Masters … ESPN
Hockey, Women’s World Championship
8 a.m.: United States vs. Switzerland … NHL
4 p.m.: Canada vs. Czech Republic … NHL
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
6:15 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State … 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Cleveland … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver … 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
5 p.m.: Truck Series: Weather Guard Race … FS1
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Florida at Tennessee … ESPN2
Noon: San Diego at Gonzaga … SWX
3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama … ESPNU
3 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon … Pac-12
6 p.m.: Stanford at California … Pac-12
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Christian … ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
1:05 p.m.: Texas at Chi. Cubs … FS1
3:10 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … Root
Basketball, high school
7 a.m.: State Champions Invitational … ESPNU
9 a.m.: State Champions Invitational … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
1 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Clippers … Root+
Combat sports
5 p.m.: UFC: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 (prelims) … ESPN
7 p.m.: Top Rank Boxing: Stevenson vs. Yoshino … ESPN
Football, XFL
10 a.m.: Vegas at St. Louis … ESPN
1 p.m.: Arlington at Orlando … ESPN
Golf
Noon: The Masters … CBS
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit … ABC
12:30 p.m.: Vegas at Dallas … ABC
5 p.m.: New Jersey at Boston … ABC
7 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle … Root
Soccer, men’s club
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Everton at Manchester United … USA
4:30 a.m.: SPFL: Rangers at Celtic … CBS Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton … USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Southampton … NBC
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Lazio … CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Austin at L.A. FC … Fox 28
Soccer, international women
11:30 a.m.: Friendly: Ireland at United States … TNT
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:15 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona State … 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Noon: San Diego at Gonzaga … 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Baseball, MLB
2 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver … 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto Racing, NASCAR
4 p.m.: Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race … Fox 28
Baseball, college
9 a.m.: Rutgers at Maryland … ESPNU
Noon: Kansas at West Virginia … ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … Root
4:08 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta … ESPN
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Golden State at Portland … Root+
Golf
11 a.m.: The Masters … CBS
Hockey, NHL
3 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia … TNT
5:30 p.m.: Colorado at Anaheim … TNT
Hockey, Women’s World Championships
Noon: Czech Republic vs. United States … NHL
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Leeds … USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver … 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
