Live updates: Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s clash for another WCC tournament championship

From staff reports

Pregame

The legacy bout of West Coast Conference powers is on once again.

For the seventh time in nine seasons, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will meet in the WCC tournament championship game tonight. Tipoff at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The top-seeded Gaels (28-4) swept the regular-season games against the Bulldogs (24-8), 62-58 on Feb. 1 in Moraga, California, and 74-67 on Feb. 22 in Spokane.

Second-seeded Gonzaga beat San Francisco 85-76 in the semifinals last night. SMC dashed ninth-seeded Pepperdine’s Cinderella run 74-59.

Saint Mary’s is trying to be the first repeat WCC tournament winner – other than Gonzaga – since Pepperdine in 1991-92. The Gaels championship last season snapped a steak of four straight by the Zags.

Both teams are solidly in the NCAA Tournament field, Gonzaga a No. 9 seed and Saint Mary’s a No. 5, according to ESPN’s latest Bracketology. With a win, the Zags may jump up to a No. 7 seed and avoid a potential meeting with a No. 1 in the second round, as GU attempts to extend its Sweet 16 streak to 10 tournaments.

Mark Few on the history of the #Gonzaga-#SMC rivalry: “It’s amazing when you think about where we both started from. … I think the interesting thing is you’ve got two head coaches who’ve stayed a really, really long time. … I think both teams have done it the right way.” pic.twitter.com/Z7oLfhRxqK — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 11, 2025

Funny locker room moment last night. Went to chat with Ben Gregg, who was locker partners with Khalif Battle.



Battle to Gregg: “Say something nice about me.”



Proceeded to ask Gregg about Battle.



Gregg: “He’s the best ever. He’s Michael Jordan in the flesh in a Gonzaga jersey.” — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 11, 2025

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 81-37 all-time series lead over Saint Mary’s. The Gaels have won four of the last five meetings since last season.

Team stats

Saint Mary’s (28-4) Gonzaga (24-8) Points 74.2 87.5 Points allowed 60.8 70.2 Field goal pct. 45.7 50.2 Rebounds 39.7 38.9 Assists 15.6 19.9 Blocks 3.9 3.0 Steals 6.3 7.5 Streak Won 8 Won 3

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Augustas Marciulionis (SMC) 14.4 44.7 78.9 Graham Ike (GU) 17.3 60.2 79.6 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Paulius Murauskas (SMC) 8.2 5.7 2.5 Graham Ike (GU) 7.5 5.4 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Augustas Marciulionis (SMC) 6.1 2.1 34.9 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 10.0 2.3 35.0

Game preview

Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s renew rivalry with WCC Tournament title on the line So for the fourth straight year and 13th time in 17 championship games at Orleans Arena, it’s Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s for the trophy. GU holds a 12-4 edge in those clashes. | Read more

Last night’s coverage

All too familiar: Gonzaga wins 33rd straight game against San Francisco, advances to WCC title game LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The first 20 minutes played out in typical Gonzaga-San Francisco fashion. | Read more

Dave Boling: Gonzaga is the safest bet in Vegas, but Zags’ win over USF never felt like a sure thing LAS VEGAS – In a town that lives on people taking chances, trying to beat the odds, a Gonzaga win over San Francisco had to be one of the surest things in town. | Read more

Buzzer breakdown: USF has no answer for Graham Ike, Michael Ajayi provides needed spark in Gonzaga win LAS VEGAS – Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 85-76 win against San Francisco in Monday’s West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals at Orleans Arena. | Read more