Live updates: Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s clash for another WCC tournament championship
Pregame
The legacy bout of West Coast Conference powers is on once again.
For the seventh time in nine seasons, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will meet in the WCC tournament championship game tonight. Tipoff at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The top-seeded Gaels (28-4) swept the regular-season games against the Bulldogs (24-8), 62-58 on Feb. 1 in Moraga, California, and 74-67 on Feb. 22 in Spokane.
Second-seeded Gonzaga beat San Francisco 85-76 in the semifinals last night. SMC dashed ninth-seeded Pepperdine’s Cinderella run 74-59.
Saint Mary’s is trying to be the first repeat WCC tournament winner – other than Gonzaga – since Pepperdine in 1991-92. The Gaels championship last season snapped a steak of four straight by the Zags.
Both teams are solidly in the NCAA Tournament field, Gonzaga a No. 9 seed and Saint Mary’s a No. 5, according to ESPN’s latest Bracketology. With a win, the Zags may jump up to a No. 7 seed and avoid a potential meeting with a No. 1 in the second round, as GU attempts to extend its Sweet 16 streak to 10 tournaments.
Series history
Gonzaga holds a 81-37 all-time series lead over Saint Mary’s. The Gaels have won four of the last five meetings since last season.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
Last night’s coverage