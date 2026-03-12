Gonzaga’s Graham Ike named one of five finalists for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike is one step closer to winning one of college basketball’s top individual awards.

Fresh off earning West Coast Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors for the second consecutive season, Ike was named one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which recognizes the top center in college basketball.

The other four finalists for the award are Florida’s Alex Condon, St. John’s Zuby Ejifor, North Carolina’s Henri Veesar and Kansas’ Flory Bidunga.

Ike leads the group of finalists in scoring, averaging 19.7 points per game for a Gonzaga team that claimed a share of the WCC regular-season title before beating Santa Clara 79-68 on Tuesday to capture the program’s 23rd WCC Tournament championship.

The Aurora, Colorado, native led the WCC both in scoring and field goal percentage, making 61.3% of his shots. Ike finished second in the league in rebounding (8.2 rpg) and posted 14 double-doubles, ranking 16th in the nation in that category.

Ike has reached double digits in all but one game this season and surpassed Drew Timme for the most games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in the last 30 seasons.

The 2026 WCC Player of the Year, Ike is first in the nation among active players with 2,531 points and second with 1,133 rebounds. Nobody else has 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.