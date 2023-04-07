Curt Bailey: Lawmakers should do more to maintain adequate blood supply in Washington state

By Curt Bailey

Our nation’s blood supply has been significantly strained by the pandemic and its after-effects. In fact, the increasing frequency and severity of blood shortages across the nation is really the continuation of a trend that began a decade ago: that of fewer and fewer Americans donating blood each year.

Our data clearly show that those in our community want to donate blood: 90% of the residents of Washington and Oregon have considered donating, and 34% see blood donation as a civic responsibility. Yet only approximately 3% of the population now donate each year. Given the state of the blood supply, now is the time to reverse the trend by energetically engaging with our diverse communities in order to encourage blood donation.

This will require resources. Donor recruitment is hard and costly. Consequently, the four blood centers operating in Washington have combined their efforts as the Northwest Blood Coalition in order to advocate with the Washington State Legislature for financial support to promote a safe and reliable blood supply. Legislative budget requests have been submitted in the House and the Senate. If enacted, these requests will provide $2 million, over the next biennium, to help the coalition’s members engage communities throughout the state on the importance of blood donation.

Where the Heart Lives, a vibrant partnership between Bloodworks Northwest and the Residency, is an example of the outreach that will be promoted to educate and inspire students toward blood donation and community service.

At Vitalant, $2,500 STEM grants are offered to schools K-12 that host two blood drives per year and yield 60 units total. This allows Vitalant to enter into the schools and educate students at all ages about the need for donated blood and students and faculty recruit parents, grandparents and friends to donate to their (and our) cause. The goal is to reach Gen X, Millennials, Gen Y and Z to learn about the need and become lifelong donors for this lifesaving mission.

Cascade Regional Blood Services offers a supplementary lesson for blood science units at high school level; which provides blood typing to engage with students to increase participation at their school blood drive. CRBS is active on CTE advisory boards working with key community members and influential companies to advocate student opportunities and equity solutions. CRBS has initiated a phlebotomy training program that is available to 18-year-olds: a paid training, licensing and employment opportunity at completion of the program.

The legislative budget process requires that we demonstrate support from natural constituencies, in this case, hospital leaders who can speak to the blood sector’s role supporting Washington’s health care system and patients. The coalition’s Government Affairs Team is requesting that hospital leaders reach out to legislators to stress the important role blood centers play in the health care ecosystem, ultimately impacting patients who require lifesaving blood components.

Our ask is simple, but the consequences of inaction couldn’t be more serious. Lives are literally on the line. We need help from lawmakers in Olympia to join the thousands of blood donors, volunteers and staff from Bloodworks Northwest, Vitalant, Cascade Regional Blood Services and the American Red Cross all across the state of Washington to put these requests into legislative action.

The time is now. Join us.

Curt Bailey, MBA, of Seattle, is the president and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest. Bailey joined Bloodworks after 20 years in management consulting, including as a partner at McKinsey & Company in the firm’s health care practice. Bailey served as a captain and helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps. He also serves as Chair of the Washington Health Alliance Board.