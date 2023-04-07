Spokane Chiefs named finalists

The Western Hockey League announced Friday that the Spokane Chiefs were nominated for the WHL Business Award presented annually to the club that best exemplifies giving back to the community.

The Chiefs, whose average attendance was up over 30% this past season, were nominated from the U.S. Division and are among four finalists.

“This is a special recognition for our talented and dedicated staff who put in so many unseen hours to create a fun, affordable, family atmosphere at all Chiefs events,” said Spokane Chiefs President Mark Miles in a news release.

Consumer debt growth slowsU.S. consumer borrowing grew in February at a more moderate pace, held back by the smallest increase in credit-card balances in nearly two years.

Total credit increased $15.3 billion after an upwardly revised January gain of $19.5 billion, Federal Reserve data showed Friday.

The figure, which isn’t adjusted for inflation, compared with the median estimate of an $18 billion increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Nonrevolving credit, such as loans for school tuition and vehicle purchases, climbed $10.3 billion after smaller advances in the prior two months.

Revolving credit outstanding, which includes credit cards, increased $5 billion, the smallest gain since April 2021.

From staff and wire sources